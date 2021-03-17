Darlington vaccine clinic rescheduled due to threat of severe weather

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A DHEC vaccine clinic in Darlington has been rescheduled due to Thursday’s threat of severe weather.

Anyone who had an appointment at the Darlington First Baptist Church is asked to go to the Florence Center Friday to be vaccinated, according to DHEC. Original appointment times will be honored at the Florence clinic Friday.

DHEC also rescheduled the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center. People should visit the Recovery Center Friday. Original appointment times will be honored.