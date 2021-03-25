DHEC concerned after Tidelands Health says thousands haven’t gotten second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC is concerned after Tidelands Health said thousands of people are missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tidelands Health reached out to DHEC after a total of 2,600 individuals in Horry, Georgetown, and Marion counties haven’t gotten their second doses yet.

Nick Davidson, the Senior Deputy for Public Health said it’s concerning to them that people aren’t receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

“If you don’t get your second shot, you’re not fully protected and you’re not fully protecting others at the same time,” Davidson said.

Davidson said they’re thankful Tidelands Health reached out to them and will be reaching out to other providers across the state to see if they’re seeing this issue as well.

“DHEC will be making calls to those individuals to try to encourage them to get the vaccine, ensure that they can get the vaccine and also maybe talk to them about why they haven’t yet received the vaccine, the second dose of the vaccine,” Davidson said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only current vaccine that requires one shot and DHEC said that remains extremely limited.

Davidson said anyone eligible to receive the vaccine and waiting for appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to become available shouldn’t wait.

“The best vaccine is the one you can get in your arm as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to DHEC, vaccine appointments are becoming more available and the state will receive more doses next week.