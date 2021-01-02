DHEC provides spreadsheet detailing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday evening released a detailed spreadsheet tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state.

According to DHEC, 16 healthcare facilities “have received 97,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine directly from the federal government since December 14. The DHEC Distribution Center has received 14,625 doses and distributed 5,555 to healthcare facilities without the ultra-cold storage required for storing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

Grand Strand Medical Center received 1,950 vaccine doses and has administered 7% of them. McLeod Regional Medical Center received 8,775 doses and has administered 24% of them, according to the DHEC data.

Read the full spreadsheet below:

Facilities in the Lowcountry that received doses directly from the federal government include MUSC, which received 13,650 doses total, and Roper, which received 7,800 doses total.

Lowcountry facilities that received doses from DHEC include Colleton Medical Center, Easter Cooper Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, and Trident Medical Center.

With the exception of Summerville Medical Center, each of the facilities that received doses from DHEC reported over 100% utilization. This is because “DHEC’s number of inventory is based on 5 doses per vial. It has been reported by some facilities that they are able to get more doses (6‐7 doses) per vial, which can cause a utilization > 100%.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a typo in the percentage of vaccines administered by McLeod Regional Medical Center.