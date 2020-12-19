DHEC, state health officials provide update on vaccine distribution, latest numbers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials are working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible especially with new case numbers spiking.

7,000 vaccinations were administered to South Carolinians in just days. Leaders say it’s just a fraction of the total number of doses to come by the end of the year in the state. With numbers on the rise, health officials are wasting no time during phase one of the vaccine role out.

42,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in South Carolina between Monday and Wednesday, and health leaders say the push is on to get vaccines administered to those who need them most.

“And the first shots were administered into the arms of those frontline medical workers who have worked so hard and so long to take care of all of us,” says Dr. Brannon Traxler who serves as Interim Public Health Director, SCDHEC.

Among the 7,000 doses already given out, health officials say there have been no bad reactions so far.

“They will receive their second dose from a future allocation that is specifically being held by the federal government and will specifically be sent and targeted for them,” says Dr. Traxler.

Assistant State Epidemiologist for South Carolina Dr. Jane Kelly says even though both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective, pre-cautions will still be needed until the numbers of vaccinations are high.

“People will still need to wear masks, observe physical distancing, avoid crowded indoor settings and wash hands frequently even after they have been vaccinated,” says Dr. Kelly.

Those who have had COVID-19 will need the vaccine but leaders urge waiting 90 days after infection.

“People who receive the vaccine produce even higher levels of antibodies than people who have recovered from the actual disease condition,” says Dr. Kelly.

As many make up their own minds over whether or not to get the vaccine Dr. Traxler says there shouldn’t be a question.

“These vaccines have gone through all of these rigorous steps and reviews by independent committees, by the FDA, by the CDC and no corners have been cut,” says Dr. Traxler.

As more vaccines arrive in South Carolina, leaders are hoping to move through the various phases of vaccination as quickly as possible by vaccinating the elderly, essential workers, and those with underlying health conditions first.