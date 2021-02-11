Doctor explains why people should get Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it’s approved for emergency use

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, Johnson & Johnson requested that their coronavirus vaccine receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

If the vaccine is approved by the FDA, this would be the third vaccine approved in the U.S.

Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health said the initial data shows this vaccine to be effective against COVID-19.

This vaccine is different than the other two because it uses a weakened virus that causes the common cold. Dr. Thacker says it’s called an adenovirus. It’s created some hesitancy among people.

“My worry for the population that might be hesitant about vaccines is to hear that this is a virus that you’re infecting me with to protect me from a different infection,” Thacker said.

He said several vaccines carry live viruses but they don’t have the ability to replicate throughout your body to harm you. Even though this vaccine differs from Moderna and Pfizer, Dr. Thacker said you should still get it.

“The more lanes of traffic that we offer, the more people we can get from point A to point B and be fully vaccinated,” Thacker said.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will only require one dose while Moderna and Pfizer’s require two doses a few weeks apart.

As the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine awaits emergency use authorization from the FDA, Dr. Thacker is remaining optimistic that Americans could soon have another highly effective vaccine to fight against the virus.

“The good news story about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is very similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, is that it’s about 85 percent effective at preventing severe disease from COVID-19,” Dr. Thacker told News 3.

He added that this vaccine is effective where it matters most. It helps prevent hospitalizations, needing a ventilator and ultimately prevents the loss of life.

“And that to me should be one of the biggest selling points for all of these vaccines is how to prevent us from becoming significantly harmed and how they might threaten our life,” Thacker said.