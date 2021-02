FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools and MUSC Florence leaders are finalizing a plan for vaccinations for educators.

Florence 1 Schools will share information about the plan at a later date.

“Building off of the success from our collaborative testing plan, multiple options are under review at this time, including mass vaccination sites and individual, in-school access,” the district said.

The district said it appreciates the patience from the community while the plan is being worked out.