South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster is asking hospitals to reduce the number of elective surgeries to help speed up the vaccine process.

McMaster said with more staff dedicated to vaccine efforts, it can speed up the process.

With more staff dedicated to the cause, our hospitals should be able to get the vaccine to the people who need it more quickly. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 15, 2021

“I ask that the South Carolina Hospital Association convey to member hospitals my request for a voluntary reduction in elective and non-essential procedures,” McMaster said.

Read McMaster’s full letter to the South Carolina Hospital Association below: