Grand Strand Health opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Health has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Thursday, the hospital said.

Over 300 appointments are available for first and second doses. The clinic is located on the Grand Strand Medical Center Campus, the hospital said.

The clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and due to potential severe weather, the clinic will be held inside the south entrance of the hospital.

Appointments are required and appointments for second doses will be made at the time of the first dose.

To register, visit mygrandstrandhealth.com and click “Vaccine Information” at the top.

Please Note: Vaccine supply is limited and appointments are not guaranteed to be available.