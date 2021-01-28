Grand Strand Health runs through weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccine first-doses in 3 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Health ran through its weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccine first-doses in less than three days, with 90% of them going to those over the age of 70, the hospital said.

The health system gave over 1,100 vaccines this week on top of the 6,000 doses already administered, according to a press release.

“Grand Strand Health is excited to be able to provide vaccines to those members of the community who are most at-risk,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Helmrich said. “In less than three days we administered almost 1,000 doses to people 70+. As we move forward with our vaccination efforts, we continue to improve our process for quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine.”

Grand Strand Health said it appreciates the words of encouragement from community members.