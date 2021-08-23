Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals, colleges aren’t mandating vaccines in light of FDA’s Pfizer approval

FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, key federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually early next year or later in 2020, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot. The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines, but civilian health workers will be the ones giving shots. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several colleges and hospitals across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee said Monday they are not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees now that the Pfizer vaccine has been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Conway Medical Center said its leadership team is continuing to monitor the situation.

“At this time, CMC is not requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, although an overwhelming majority of our staff is fully vaccinated,” spokeswoman Allyson Floyd said.

Florence-based McCleod Health said after Monday morning’s announcement by the FDA that everyone is being encouraged to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and socially distance. In a statement, the hospital said an “overwhelming majority of our COVID-19 admissions are related to those who are unvaccinated.”

“We know that the science and evidence demonstrate the effectiveness of using all three of these tools to mitigate the spread of COVID and reduce the current increase in COVID admissions,” the statement said. “Variant mutations have been linked to increased transmission and reduced immune response.

“With a large pool of unvaccinated people (such as we have in SC), this gives the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate into new variants. To maximize protection from the Delta variant, we have taken a very strong position to encourage VACCINATION, wear mask indoors and in public, and socially distance to prevent possible spread to others.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said the FDA’s action should not affect colleges and universities.

“As far as we know the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine would not prompt any sort of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public colleges and universities because Proviso 117.163 still applies,” Wilson’s office said in a statement. “That proviso does not mention FDA approval or provide an exception if the FDA does give approval, it simply says “state-supported institutions of higher learning that directly or indirectly receive funds appropriated or authorized through the general appropriations act shall be restricted from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for any student as a condition of enrollment, attendance at on-campus instruction, or residence on campus.”

The South Carolina Department of Education also said it does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations for students or staff members. That is the role of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the department said in a statement.

A Coastal Carolina University spokesman said there have been no changes to the school’s Fall 2021 operations plans as a result of the FDA’s action. The university has information online about the operations plan and its vaccination incentive program.

Officials with Francis Marion University in Florence and Coker University in Hartsville said nothing has changed after the FDA’s announcement.

“Coker’s Covid policy remains the same,” the school said in a statement. “Our goal is to have at least 80% of all students and employees vaccinated. We expect to hit that number next week, thanks to all of the hard work of our student government to advocate for vaccinations.”

State statement said all unvaccinated individuals on the Coker campus – students, faculty, staff, and contract employees are required to provide weekly negative Covid tests. Those that do not provide negative tests by Friday at noon are not permitted to return to campus until they have a negative test.

“Now that Pfizer has full FDA approval, we will continue to bring the Pfizer vaccine to campus, hoping the full approval will encourage some of those students and families who were concerned about getting vaccinated to do so now,” the school’s statement said. “We understand that some believed that, before today, the Pfizer vaccine wasn’t approved by the FDA. Today’s actions should help alleviate those concerns.” The school said it had a Pfizer vaccination clinic last week and is having a Johnson & Johnson clinic on Monday that is open to all Hartsville-area residents.