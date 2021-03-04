Horry County to accept COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible community members

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County will begin to accept COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible community members.

Any community member eligible to receive the vaccine can begin making appointments online Monday through the DHEC vaccine appointment system, according to the county. Vaccines will be given from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-866-365-8110. No walk-up appointments will be accepted. Community members are asked not to call the county for appointments.

Please note: Vaccine supply is limited and appointments are not guaranteed to be available. Available appointments rapidly change.