Hospitals in the Grand Strand prepare to administer vaccine to kids 5 and up once approved by FDA

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tracking the vaccine, Pfizer announced its shots are safe and effective for kids aged five to 11-years-old. It’s now waiting on FDA approval before giving out doses.

Pfizer will soon ask the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization for children in that age group.

“I would urge parents to strongly consider doing this and to please listen to scientific research,” Chief Medical Officer for Conway Medical Center, Dr. Paul Richardson said.

Dr. Richardson said once the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids in the 5 to 11 age group they’ll be ready to administer it.

“The vaccines are a cornerstone of our best defense against this thing and so we feel extremely strong about administration of vaccines,” Dr. Richardson said.

Doctors say with high rates of infections in schools, vaccinating the younger population is crucial to reducing COVID-19 spread but it’s important to make sure kids get that second dose.

“Just getting that first dose is not enough and we cant just run out and pretend everything is okay. We still need to wait for that second dose to be fully vaccinated,” pediatrician for Tidelands Health, Dr. Lucretia Carter said.

DHEC sent a statement to News 13 saying, “DHEC is aware of Pfizer’s announcement that phase two of three of it’s COVID-19 vaccine trial for ages 5-11 has shown the vaccine to be safe and effective in this age group. This is encouraging as we continue our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Once the FDA has issued the emergency use authorization, the CDC will provide clinical guidelines for use before these younger ages can start getting the vaccine.

“Expand our hours and our days or whatever we need to do. We believe strongly in the vaccination campaign and vaccines are a cornerstone to defeat this thing,” Dr. Richardson said.

“We will definitely use our resources to make sure that we can distribute it to the population that we serve,” Dr. Carter said.