LIST: Times and places for COVID-19 vaccines and testing in our area

Here are the times and places for COVID-19 vaccines and testing in the counties of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free, DHEC reports. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Monday September 27, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Monday September 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

• Tuesday September 28, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Timmonsville Public Library, 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville, SC 29161

• Tuesday September 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5025 Hwy. 378, Conway, SC 29527

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

• Tuesday September 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

• Wednesday September 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 US 17 Business, Murrell’s Inlet, SC 29576

• Wednesday September 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501

• Wednesday September 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Matrix Center, 4648 Kingstree Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Wednesday September 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

• Thursday September 30, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Crabtree Memorial Gym, 1004 Crabtree Ln., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

• Thursday September 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

• Friday October 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Liberty Hill AME Church, 2310 Liberty Hill Rd., Summerton, SC 29148

• Friday October 1, 10:00 – 2:00 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Rd., Latta, SC 29565

• Friday October 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. James AME Church, 5333 SC-41, Marion, SC 29571

• Friday October 1, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1950 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Nichols, SC 29581

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

• Friday October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

• Saturday October 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Public Works Parking Lot (in conjunction with Allen University Environmental Justice Institute), 409 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews, SC 29510

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.

COVID-19 Booster Shots

On Sept. 24, 2021, DHEC supported CDC’s recommendation for Pfizer brand COVID-19 booster shots for high-risk populations. Learn more here.

HHS has announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.