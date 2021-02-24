Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to hold COVID-19 vaccination event Friday

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is preparing to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event Friday.

The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex at 6984 NC Hwy 711 West in Pembroke. Anyone 65 years old or older, educators, school personnel, child care workers, and anyone else eligible under Governor Roy Cooper’s order will be eligible for the vaccine.

RHCC staff and the Lumbee Tribal Staff held a walkthrough Wednesday in preparation for the event.

Pre-registration for the event is not required but identification is. The traffic pattern will be the same as the COVID-19 testing events over the summer.

After the vaccination, participants will be given free cleaning products and sweet potatoes.

A flyer for the event can be found below, provided by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.