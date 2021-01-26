Marlboro County administrator asks state representative for help with vaccine issues

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County administrator is asking state representative Patricia Henegan for help with vaccine issues.

In a letter to Henegan, County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn pointed out three issues he said need immediate attention.

Munnerlyn said there is no guidance to hospitals from DHEC to where the vaccines are supposed to be allocated within a service area, which is hurting rural areas.

Another issue Munnerlyn pointed out was the main rural health clinic in Marlboro County is serviced by a North Carolina hospital system, which has received no guidance from DHEC on approval to vaccinate and how many doses would be received.

Munnerlyn said those two issues are exacerbated because Marlboro County doesn’t have the grocery store and drug store chains that DHEC identified as vaccination points.

Munnerlyn asked for those issues to be brought to DHEC’s attention and addressed immediately.