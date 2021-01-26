Mass vaccination site planned for Myrtle Beach Convention Center or Pelican’s stadium

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is working with Horry County lawmakers to create a mass vaccination site on the Grand Strand.

Horry County Rep. Thomas “Case” Brittain told News13 he’s been speaking with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and some other representatives about coordinating a vaccination site either at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center or Pelican’s stadium.

“We’re all pushing for a rapid way to get shots in arms, and we definitely want a site,” Rep. Brittain said. He said they’re ready to go with the site, they just have to wait on getting enough vaccines.

“When we do get the vaccines, hopefully as soon as we can, we will have the logistics ready and be able to start getting shots into arms as fast as possible,” Rep. Brittain said.

In Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, council members discussed the progress of the mass vaccination site.

Mayor Bethune said they’re waiting to hear back from three area hospitals if they can allocate the supplies that they have to the site, “as well as them managing the staffing of that site.”

Mayor Bethune added that “The issue I’m being told from the hospitals is No. 1, a supply issue and No. 2, they were never set up to be vaccination sites for a mass number of people.”

Council also said they’re working with local law enforcement and EMS to make this happen.

“We’re all in this together, we’re all suffering through this together. We all are hoping and praying that we can get the vaccinations as fast as we can and to as many people as possible,” Rep. Brittain said.

Rep. Brittain said he’s hoping this vaccinatoin site not only will get more people vaccinated but help the hospitals as well.

“That’s how we can alleviate some pressure from them so they can concentrate on making sure they can take care of the people that are coming into the emergency rooms,” Rep. Brittain said.

Mayor Bethune said she’s hoping to hear more within the next 2 days about where they stand with vaccinations.