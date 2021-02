FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health has partnered with the City of Myrtle Beach for a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, according to Kelly Hughes with McLeod Health. A date for the clinic has not been set yet and at this time, the number of vaccinations that will be available is not known.

McLeod Health is working with Mayor Brenda Bethune on the details of the clinic. Count on News13 for updates when more information becomes available.