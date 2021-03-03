McLeod Health to begin accepting appointments for those in Phase 1B for mass vaccination clinic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – McLeod Health in partnership with the Darlington Raceway has received an exemption to move to Phase 1B for the March 5th vaccination clinic due to vaccine availability.
On March 2nd, Governor Henry McMaster announced that the state would move to Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution as of Monday, March 8th.
Appointments are available by calling 1-866-365-8110 or can be made online.
Phase 1b includes:
- Anyone aged 55 and up
- People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease
- People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions:
- Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease.
- People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who:
- Must be in-person at their place of work, and
- Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment
- Examples of frontline workers include but are not limited to school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.
- Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact
- Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions
- Workers and residents in homeless shelters
- Workers and residents in community training homes
- State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact
- Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates
- Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation
- All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1a