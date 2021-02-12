McLeod Health to host vaccine clinic on Saturday in Carolina Forest

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – McLeod Health will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday in Carolina Forest.

This is a first-dose clinic for Phase 1A only (65+, healthcare workers, etc.). A voucher will be required. Vouchers are available while supplies last.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology High School at 895 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC.

How to get a voucher:

Vouchers will be distributed on Friday at 3:30 pm at the McLeod Health Carolina Forest Campus (101 McLeod Health Boulevard, Myrtle Beach) for the number of doses that are available.

You will remain in your car to receive your voucher. A vaccine voucher is required to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Remember, vouchers will be required to receive a 1st dose Saturday, February 13th.

McLeod Health will continue to host vaccine distribution events as the allocation from DHEC allows. Visit McLeodHealth.org daily for updates on future events.