McMaster asks DHEC to reallocate more than 37K vaccines from long term care program to other providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter Friday to the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control Chairman Mark Elam asking DHEC to reallocate 37,800 vaccines from the long term care program to other providers.

In the letter, McMaster said CBS and Walgreens have run through the state’s long term care facilities and have determined there will be a surplus. McMaster asked for those vaccines to be made available to the general public now rather than when the long-term care program ends.

Read the full letter below: