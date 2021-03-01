McMaster to hold press conference Tuesday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center mass vaccine clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Tuesday at the mass vaccine clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, according to McLeod Health.
McMaster will hold the press conference at 2:30 p.m. alongside Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and McLeod Health members.
“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” Bethune said. “I appreciate our partnership with McLeod Health as we work to end COVID-19.”
Bethune said 5,000 people will be vaccinated during the two-day clinic.
The clinic for first doses will be held at the convention center both Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The event is for those eligible in the 1A vaccine group.
On March 30 and 31, a second-dose clinic will be held at the convention center for those who received the first dose at Tuesday and Wednesday’s clinic.