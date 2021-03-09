MUSC Florence and Marion unable to schedule new vaccine appointments

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — MUSC Florence and Marion are currently unable to schedule new vaccine appointments due to vaccine availability.

The hospital said shipments were delayed last week and after shipments arrived there were fewer doses than expected.

New appointments will be able to be scheduled once more vaccine supply is confirmed, MUSC said.

“Due to unpredictable vaccine shipment amounts, which change weekly, our team may need to change or delay scheduled vaccine appointments,” MUSC said. “While unavoidable given the supply chain dynamics at this time, MUSC Health is making every effort to prevent these disruptions and apologizes for the inconvenience and frustration that rescheduling appointments may cause for some patients.”

Community members can monitor vaccine status at MUSC Health’s website.