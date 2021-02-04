MUSC Health holds mass vaccination event in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — MUSC Health held its first Marion County mass vaccination event Thursday.

Health officials were anticipating to vaccinate over 600 people at the event, which was by appointment only and held at C.D. Joyner Auditorium in the city of Marion. It was open to those eligible under Phase 1A.

MUSC Health officials said the event was part of its plan to make sure shots get to rural areas.

“South Carolinians aren’t just located in your large metropolitan areas,” Assistant CEO of MUSC Health Marion Medical Center Spencer Twigg said. “They’re everywhere. And this is an aging population as well, so 70 and older is far exceeding the supply that a lot of places have. So it’s important to have these vaccination events everywhere, so it is accessible. We don’t want anybody trying to travel over an hour just to get a vaccine.”

Although MUSC Health administers COVID vaccines at its hospitals, it can get more out during a day with mass events. The event in Marion comes a little over a week after the Florence Center mass event.

“You learn as you go,” Twigg said. “There’s no set playbook, no instruction manual. It’s all based on the venue.”

Marion mayor Ashley Brady said it was a good day for the city and that he’s working closely with hospital officials on future plans.

“We’ve already had some conversations about doing another event, in 20 days of course we’ll be back for the second shot. But we’re also trying to schedule another first shot,” the mayor said.

Around 60 volunteers worked alongside medical staff to make Thursday’s event possible.

DHEC is hosting another vaccination event in Marion Friday at the Tollison Gym, but state health officials say the event is already booked. Count on News13 for updates.

