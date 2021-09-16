Myrtle Beach area hospitals see rise in demand for vaccines, testing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, local hospitals are seeing an increase in demand for vaccines and testing. Medical experts said they’ve seen more demand for vaccines in the last four weeks.

Director of Operations for Tidelands Health Jason Self said the hospital administers 350 vaccines a day at three of its walk-in sites. Self said five weeks ago, the demand was around 50 to 75 vaccines a day.

He believes the percentage of positive cases in the community and exposures has led to an increase in testing. Self said more testing sites may be coming to the area.

“We’ve actually talked with DHEC and they have several locations locally here on the Grand Strand that they provide free testing and drive thru testing but they are setting up additional sites based on the current demand. I think they are going to be setting up a site on Pawleys Island and Georgetown,” Self said.

Conway Medical Center says it’s also seeing vaccination numbers going up. Although the hospital said it’s still not where it would like to be with vaccinations, it’s seen an increase similar to the one the hospital saw last month.

The week of August 22, the hospital administered 779 doses. The week of august 29, 937 doses and during the week of September 6, 751 doses were administered.

CMC’s Dr. Paul Richardson also sees a high demand for COVID testing with school and college back in session. It’s also due to employers requiring negative tests to return to work.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of infections and we look at our numbers and our inpatient numbers are up and our positivity rate is up butted to those couple of factors is what is driving the demand for testing up,” Dr. Richardson said.

Dr. Richardson wants to encourage those who have not gotten the vaccine to do so. The Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved.

People who do not have symptoms can get a free COVID-19 test at a DHEC testing site. Click here for more.

Tidelands Health is only offering testing to people who are experiencing symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, click here for details on testing offered at their respiratory clinics.