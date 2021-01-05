Myrtle Beach Police Department begins receiving COVID-19 vaccines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department began receiving COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, according to the department.

Chief Amy Prock and Master Cpl. Tom Vest were among the first to get the vaccine along with other officers.

“We are excited to announce that MBPD officers have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations,” the department said. “We are so thankful and appreciative to our partners at Grand Strand Medical Center for working with us to help keep our team safe and starting off the new year on the right foot.”