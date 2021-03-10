Myrtle Beach VA clinic lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has lowered the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 years old, according to an announcement Wednesday from the center.

The center, who is scheduled to open in the spring, is temporarily being used as a vaccination clinic. The building is located at 1800 Airpark Drive.

Eligible veterans can make an appointment by calling (843) 789-6900 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Those who already have appointments should keep them, according to the announcement.

Veterans who aren’t enrolled in the VA can call the eligibility office (843) 789-7008, or by visiting charleston.va.gov/patients/eligibility/asp.