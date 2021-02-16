North Carolina shifts policy on out-of-staters getting COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina is shifting its policy on out-of-staters getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the state after updated CDC guidelines.

In a statement sent to WBTW affiliate, WNCN in Raleigh, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said clinics are allowed to turn away anyone trying to get a vaccine in the state who does not live, work, or receive health care in North Carolina.

This is a change from previous guidance, which said clinics could not turn anyone away who was eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press found that 1 in 37 people who have been vaccinated in North Carolina were not North Carolina residents.

News13 previously reported that some South Carolina teachers were crossing state lines to get vaccinated in North Carolina — where teachers are eligible to be vaccinated. The South Carolina senate unanimously passed a bill Feb. 9 that would move teachers in South Carolina into the 1a vaccine group, but Gov. Henry McMaster is against moving teachers up in line.

Under the updated policy, people who spend a “significant amount of time” in North Carolina can still be vaccinated in the state. Clinics also may not reject North Carolina residents getting vaccinated in a county they don’t live in.