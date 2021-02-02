Pee Dee healthcare groups emphasize need for vaccine in rural areas as lawmakers talk allocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers discussed a bill Tuesday that would throw over 200 million dollars at the state’s vaccine program and change how doses are allocated.

A special senate subcommittee met for nearly three hours and talked the joint resolution over with officials from DHEC, MUSC and other entities. A big emphasis in the bill is getting vaccines to underserved, rural areas.

“I’ve had several patients actually come in and ask me about the vaccine,” nurse practitioner at Med First Primary & Urgent Care in Dillon Kellie Foxworth said.

Foxworth has to tell patients that her office isn’t offering vaccines yet. But she says they’re ready to help as soon as they’re able to get a shipment.

Foxworth says it’s critical that areas like Dillon get ample supply of vaccine.

“In the rural communities, are the people that are dying from COVID,” she said. “Because they’re the ones with more chronic health issues.”

This bill passed the South Carolina house last week. Included in the lengthy piece of legislation is 45 million dollars to MUSC Health to help with the vaccine effort.

“Our role here is to use these dollars for at risk rural and underserved areas,” CEO of MUSC Health and VP for Health Affairs Dr. Patrick Cawley said during Tuesday’s session. “Our role is to get in these areas, it’s not going to be as easy to vaccinate.”

The bill gives priority for rural and underserved populations. It would have the state consider poverty level and high risk populations when allocating vaccines out. DHEC’s current model just looks at population.

“We want to continue to be able to meet the utilization that we’re meeting, and doing even better than that,” acting director of SCDHEC Marshall Taylor said to lawmakers.

Local health organizations say this legislation could be a major help to the Pee Dee region.

“There is so much more outreach needed, so much more community education, so much more targeting,” CEO of CareSouth Carolina Ann Lewis said.

The bill would still need to pass through the senate before heading to the governor’s desk. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines