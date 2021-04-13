Pee Dee providers scramble after ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some providers in the Pee Dee have already been impacted after federal agencies recommended a pause on use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and and FDA recommended the pause Tuesday as they investigate reports of rare blood clots. In a statement following the federal announcement, DHEC said it ‘has placed an immediate pause on our Janssen distribution and has contacted providers to alert them of this new development.’

Many pharmacies across the state have been administering the J&J vaccine, including several in the Pee Dee.

Tuesday’s news brought major headaches for places like Dillon Community Pharmacy, which was swamped with calling patients to let them know about the pause.

“Once we got the news this morning, we just kind of reached out to everybody that was either scheduled or on our waitlist to let them know what was going on,” pharmacy owner John Carmichael said. “A lot are concerned. We’ve had more calls of the people that have had it wanting to know what kind of side effects that they should be looking for.”

The pharmacy said it didn’t know of any of its patients that had serious side effects from the J&J shot.

Meanwhile, CareSouth Carolina had to call off giving vaccines at a clinic that was set for Tuesday in Society Hill. Moving forward, it will administer Moderna until health officials release further guidance about the J&J.

CareSouth is holding a clinic at the Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill Wednesday, where it will now administer the Moderna vaccine.