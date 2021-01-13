Problems reported as DHEC opens vaccine appointments for those 70 and older

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC officials posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning that their phone line to schedule an appointment for a vaccine is having issues.

Appointments opened up for any South Carolina resident aged 70 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Viewers have reported problems trying to reach anyone on the appointment line.

News13 has tried the phone number periodically throughout the morning, but it is not working. We have tried to contact DHEC for information but voice mailboxes are full and we haven’t heard back from emails.

“Our team is working to quickly correct technical issues and your patience is appreciated,” the South Carolina department of health posted on Facebook.

In addition to phone line issues, the DHEC appointment map shows only one location in Horry County for those 70 and older to get a vaccine. The U.S. Census reports 25 percent of the county’s population is older than 65.

Vaccine provider locations also can be found here at this website.

For appointments, DHEC provided this phone number, 855-472-3432, or go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

Count on News13 for updates as we continue to reach out to DHEC for more information.