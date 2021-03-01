Record 6,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Tidelands Health this week

HORRY CO, SC – Tidelands Health’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts will receive a major shot in the arm this week, as the health system receives a record 6,000 first doses of the vaccine.

Health system officials were notified of the record-setting allocation on Friday, and team members worked throughout the weekend to schedule additional appointments. Every dose of the vaccine will be delivered to individuals on the health system’s vaccine waitlist of Phase 1a-eligible individuals.

“We are overjoyed by this influx of vaccine and what it means for our community,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Nearly 10,000 people – primarily seniors 70 and older – remain on our waitlist awaiting a vaccine, and these 6,000 doses are a huge step forward as we work to vaccinate our community as quickly as the vaccine supply will allow.”

To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 26,900 doses of vaccine, including more than 20,900 doses to seniors 70 and older. The health system continues to lead the region in number of doses administered and ranks among the top eight vaccine providers statewide.

The 6,000 first doses the health system is set to receive this week will be comprised of 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,500 doses of Moderna. The Moderna doses are a one-time allocation from the Pee Dee Region of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Tidelands Health expects to administer all 6,000 doses within a week of receipt.

The health system is also set to administer more than 1,300 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“From the day we opened our two regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties in mid-January, we’ve said the only thing holding us back was lack of vaccine,” Resetar said. “We have the people. We have the facilities. And now we have the vaccine.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at SC DHEC, and we’re hopeful this week’s increased allocation is a sign of things to come. We are eager to schedule all those who remain on our waitlist and then immediately reopen vaccine requests to adults 65 to 69 and others who are eligible.

“Our health care professionals know widespread vaccination is the best way to protect our community and bring the pandemic to an end.”