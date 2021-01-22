Rep. Tom Rice to hold phone town hall with DHEC to answer vaccine questions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice will hold a phone town hall Monday with DHEC Interim Director Brannon Traxler to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to join can register online or dial 866-295-1745 on Monday.

Rice will also give a legislative update.

This comes after South Carolina state senators Stephen Goldfinch and Nikki Setzler sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for former Adjutant General Bob Livingston to be made head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics.

McMaster blames the hospitals, threatening to use his executive powers to force them to give more vaccines. He says most have administered just two-thirds or less of their doses.

But hospitals are saying they do not have enough vaccines to make all the appointments and they are getting significantly less than they requested.