SC advocates say vulnerable groups need to be taken into account in vaccine allocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Several organizations and advocates, including AARP SC, banded together Monday to raise concern over the vaccine allocation method DHEC’s board approved last week.

“We’re looked at like our lives do not matter,” Executive Director of ABLE SC Kimberly Tissot said plainly.

DHEC’s board voted last week on a per capita based allocation plan for now. The allocation plan helps to decide where vaccines go until supply meets the high demand.

“We have a well founded concern about any vaccine allocation methodology that fails to prioritize those vulnerable populations, those populations that have greater risk and reduced access,” President & CEO of Carolina Health Centers and Chair of the Legislative Committee of SC Primary Health Care Association Sue Veer said.

The other model DHEC’s board was presented with also considered things like age and social vulnerability. Advocates say the state needs to consider things like vulnerable minorities, people with disabilities, older adults and socioeconomic factors when allocating vaccines to different areas.

“We were never presented with the opportunity to weigh in on a population only type of distribution model,” state director of AARP of SC Teresa Arnold said. “So we’re very concerned about that and we’re asking legislators to direct DHEC to look at vulnerable populations.”

A bill that’s currently in the state senate would in part direct DHEC to look at age and other factors when allocating doses.

Local lawmakers agree the state needs to make sure vulnerable populations are getting protection.

“We should not do it per capita,” Representative Robert Williams of Darlington said. “We should make sure we’re looking at the numbers, we’re looking where a lot of death occurred. We should look at the income, the level of livability in our area, and making sure these individuals have access.”

DHEC said the population based allocation method its board voted on would allow for the state to get shots in arms as quickly as possible. During a news conference, the state agency also said that it has plans now to address what may be considered underserved areas.

“One of our big partners will be the federally qualified health centers as they begin to distribute vaccines,” DHEC physician and chief medical officer for COVID-19 Dr. Michael Kacka said. “We’ll be able to get more vaccines into these communities that have been traditionally underserved.”

“An additional partner for us will be the rural clinics that will be able to provide vaccines as well,” Dr. Kacka added.

DHEC officials also noted Monday that a lot of these plans are still a work in progress.

“At the board meeting scheduled Feb. 11, the board will consider logistical details regarding implementation of a model A in deciding how the plan will proceed,” Dr. Kacka said. ” This will include how the per capita model can best provide access to vaccines for all South Carolinians.”

