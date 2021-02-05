SC school districts develop vaccination plans for staff

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — School districts across the state are working to figure out how they will get their staff vaccinated.

Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday he doesn’t want to see teachers moved up from their Phase 1B spot in the vaccine rollout. But, he urged districts to send in their plans to vaccinate.

The state Department of Education told News13 Friday that every district has been connected with an approved vaccine provider. A spokesperson said districts are either in the preliminary planning stage or has a full plan ready.

Dillon School District Three in Latta has a creative plan underway already through a partnership with CareSouth Carolina.

“When they had extra vaccine- when it was left over- they would call us and we would immediately send staff over right away,” district superintendent Dr. John Kirby said.

Staff members at the district began getting left over doses this week, and Dr. Kirby says the district will continue the initiative as supply allows.

“I ranked my oldest members 70, 65 on down so they’ve been kind of taking them in order,” Dr. Kirby said “So as they have extra vaccine, they’re taking care of my staff.”

Teachers remain in Phase 1B despite ongoing pushes to change that. The governor cited supply concerns and research that says classrooms are not major spreaders as reasons to not raise their priority.

“If we’re really saying children and education is a priority in our state, then do right by your teachers and educators and let’s get us vaccinated,” South Carolina Education Association president Sherry East said.

Local districts are working out plans to do just that. Here’s where some of our local districts are in the planning process.

Florence One Schools: MUSC Health Florence division leaders, care team members and Florence School District 1 administrators are finalizing a robust, comprehensive and compassionate vaccination plan for implementation in the district when educators become eligible for the vaccine. The leadership of Florence 1 Schools will share the details of this plan in the near future, once it has been through the final review and approval process with both organizations. Building off the successes from our collaborative testing plan, multiple options are under review at this time, including mass vaccination sites and individual, in-school access.

Marlboro County School District: Working with CareSouth, MUSC Health. Nothing has been finalized as of Friday morning.

Florence County School District Five: The state has asked us for the number of staff wishing to be vaccinated and if we have a partnership with a health agency to give the vaccine when and if they become available to teachers. We have submitted that information to the state as requested. We are in partnership with Health Care Partners of South Carolina to furnish vaccines. I am being told that it may be April unless teachers are moved up in the line. Currently 30% of our staff are interested in the vaccine. That will probably change as they actually become available. We are certainly ready to move forward if vaccines are available.

Darlington County School District: Plan submitted to state, in process of honing details.

