South Carolina administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday that South Carolina has administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 1,003,558 Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses have been given, according to DHEC.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of one million people in the matter of just a few months is a testament to our state’s commitment to ending the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina,” DHEC Director Edward Simmer said. “We thank our local leaders, providers, and community partners for your tireless work in helping us get the vaccine into our communities.”

DHEC is still reminding the precautions should still be followed until 70%-80% of the population is vaccinated.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor McMaster said the state would be moving to Phase 1B, opening up vaccinations to about half of South Carolina’s population.