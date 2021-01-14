South Carolina has received lowest number of vaccines per capita, CDC data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has received the lowest number of vaccines per capita, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

South Carolina has received 6,723 doses per 100,000 residents, which is the lowest in the country. Alaska has the highest rate per capita at over 20,000 doses per 100,000 residents. North Carolina has received 9,246 doses per 100,000 residents.

South Carolina also ranks near last in the country in vaccines administered per capita. So far, the state has vaccinated 2,250 per 100,000 residents. West Virginia, which leads the nation in vaccines administered, has vaccinated 6,621 per 100,000 residents.

According to the data, 369 people per 100,000 in South Carolina have received both doses of the vaccine, totaling 19,004 people.

More data for each state can be found on the CDC website.