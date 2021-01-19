South Carolina Hospital Association releases statement on vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Hospital Association has released a statement on vaccine distribution within the state.
The statement comes while South Carolina is the state with the lowest number of vaccines per capita, according to data from the CDC.
South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems are aggressively ramping up vaccination efforts through walk-in events, online appointments, and mass vaccination sites. As the state’s hospitals continue to battle record surge from COVID-19, they have also been reducing non-emergent procedures to expand capacity for more patients and the distribution of moreSCHA Statement on Vaccine Distribution
vaccines.
As the state’s website shows, a majority of South Carolina’s hospitals have distributed all of the doses that they have received to date. So far, our hospitals have distributed
69% of the Pfizer doses that they have received, which is comparable to rates for the nation’s leading states and is three times the rate at which the Moderna vaccine is
being distributed by non-hospital providers in South Carolina. Our hospitals have scheduled appointments to deliver every one of the remaining Pfizer doses and will
continue to do everything in their power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines
