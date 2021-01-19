South Carolina Hospital Association releases statement on vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. As Canadians, Britons and Americans begin getting immunized with a German-developed vaccine against the coronavirus, pressure is building on the European Medicines Agency to approve the shot made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech. Those countries all approved the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use rules, meaning it is an unlicensed product. But the EMA approval process for coronavirus vaccines is largely similar to the standard licensing procedure that would be granted to any new vaccine, only on an accelerated schedule. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Hospital Association has released a statement on vaccine distribution within the state.

The statement comes while South Carolina is the state with the lowest number of vaccines per capita, according to data from the CDC.

South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems are aggressively ramping up vaccination efforts through walk-in events, online appointments, and mass vaccination sites. As the state’s hospitals continue to battle record surge from COVID-19, they have also been reducing non-emergent procedures to expand capacity for more patients and the distribution of more

vaccines.

As the state’s website shows, a majority of South Carolina’s hospitals have distributed all of the doses that they have received to date. So far, our hospitals have distributed

69% of the Pfizer doses that they have received, which is comparable to rates for the nation’s leading states and is three times the rate at which the Moderna vaccine is

being distributed by non-hospital providers in South Carolina. Our hospitals have scheduled appointments to deliver every one of the remaining Pfizer doses and will

continue to do everything in their power to accelerate the distribution of these vaccines SCHA Statement on Vaccine Distribution

According to the State’s website, most hospitals have already given out, or have scheduled to give out all of the vaccines that they have received so far.

LATEST HEADLINES: