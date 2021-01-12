South Carolina to begin accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will begin accepting scheduled appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Those who qualify must be 70 or older, regardless of current health conditions. However, it could take weeks for some to receive their first vaccine. As for Tidelands Health, the earliest vaccine appointment can be scheduled is Monday.

Healthcare providers are asking for the community’s patience as vaccines are limited in supply.

“We’re pretty confident about next week and you know after that it depends on what’s delivered in those coming weeks,” Gayle Resetar explained.

She is is the COO of Tidelands Health. Resetar told News13 appointments will not determine the amount of vaccines that will be delivered. Tidelands is expected to fewer vaccines than usual because of the expansion of vaccine providers.

“Just as we did when we started vaccinating the 1a workforce, this takes a village. It does require a lot of planning and coordination,” Resetar said. Appointments can be made online. DHEC will also provide assistance over the phone.

Hospitals will not take walk-ins for the vaccine or direct calls. Folks will also need to bring a driver’s license or another form of ID to the appointment.

Tidelands Health is prepared for potential changes.

“We’re going to start out with the plan that we have. The limiting factors is how much vaccine will ultimately be available going forward,” Resetar said.

Tidelands health will begin administering vaccines on Monday at designated locations. Vaccines will not be administered at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital. Folks with appointments will be directed inside specific locations. Tidelands’ vaccine specific locations are expected to be announced in the coming days.