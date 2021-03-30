South Carolina to open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — All South Carolinians who are 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 shot starting this Wednesday.

Pee Dee hospital officials say they’re ready for the anticipated demand.

“We’re hoping the demand will be high,” MUSC Health Florence Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Kyle Baxter said. “We’ve seen it be high for the 1a and 1b and of course those folks have steadily gotten vaccinated…There’s a lot of criteria on who’s 1a, 1b. None of that matters anymore. So if you’re over 16 and you want the Pfizer vaccine sign up now and get your spot for tomorrow.”

MUSC Health Florence is hosting a mass vaccination event at the Florence Center. The hospital has 3,000 Pfizer vaccines ready to go. Appointments are required.

“It’s going to take you more time to drive there than it is to get your vaccine,” Baxter said. “It’s a well-oiled machine.”

The Pfizer brand is the only one that 16 and 17-year-olds can take right now. As of Tuesday afternoon, 16.5% of South Carolinians have completed the vaccination process.

“Most other states- they’re mid April,” Baxter said. “We’re 16, 17 days early. We have the vaccine available. Schedule your appointment. Get it done tomorrow.”

Hundreds of Francis Marion University students are expected to get their dose at the Florence Center Wednesday. The university has been working to get the word out about availability among students. It’s providing transportation for some who need it.

“Now the important thing is to encourage them to get the vaccination,” university president Dr. Fred Carter said. “And to try to get that vaccination sequence done as quickly as possible.”

DHEC offers tools to help find a location to get a vaccine. Click here to make an appointment for the Florence Center event, or call (843) 876-7227.