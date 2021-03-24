South Carolina to see increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Wednesday that the state will receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than normal.

The state will receive 130,570 new first doses for the upcoming week, including 88,070 Pfizer, 48,800 Moderna, and 5,700 Johnson & Johnson, according to DHEC.

The number of first doses received this week are 83,070 Pfizer, 48,800 Moderna, and 5,700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, DHEC said.

DHEC said an increase in Johnson & Johnson doses could happen in the coming weeks, and they may be allowed to order some doses mid-cycle this week.

Some providers are reporting people not showing up for their second doses, which DHEC said is concerning. Anyone who doesn’t get the second shot isn’t fully protected and isn’t protecting others.

DHEC said it will be making calls to individuals who are past due for their second doses to make sure they get it.

DHEC also said the state could move to Phase 1C earlier than expected if lots of vaccine appointments remain available.

DHEC also said if vaccine doses are left in a vial at the end of the day, the facilities have to work to administer those doses so they don’t go to waste, even if it means going outside of the phases. DHEC did that with an upstate facility over the weekend with leftover doses.