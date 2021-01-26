Southeastern Health postpones first-dose vaccine appointments due to supply shortage

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — UNC Health Southeastern is postponing all first-dose vaccine appointments for Thursday and subsequent vaccine clinic days in Lumberton and Pembroke due to supply shortages.

Second-dose vaccine appointments will continue as planned, the hospital said.

The hospital said first-doses will not be provided by the state of North Carolina this week and future supply quantities are uncertain.

“We understand this is a disappointment to many, as it is for us, however, we are limited by what vaccines are provided to us through the state vaccination system,” Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Cox said. “As our supply is replenished by the state, we will work hard to get vaccination appointments re-installed, as we understand how important this effort is in helping to win the battle against COVID-19. Our teams have been working tirelessly to get vaccine out as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Individuals who had scheduled appointments for Thursday will receive a phone call to notify them of the postponement, the hospital said. People are asked not to call the health system regarding postponements due to the large call volume.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said only 120,000 first-doses will be available across the entire state beginning Jan. 27. The hospital said many providers are not getting any vaccines for the upcoming week.

UNC Health Southeastern has administered 4,521 first-dose vaccines and 846 second-dose vaccines, the hospital said. It also gave 975 doses to the Robeson County Health Department in early January after it ran out of supplies.