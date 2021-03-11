Those who are overdue for their second dose of Pfizer vaccine can register with Tidelands Health

Individuals who received a first dose of Pifzer vaccine but have been unable to secure a second dose can register with Tidelands Health to receive their overdue second dose of the lifesaving vaccine.

SC DHEC has allocated 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Tidelands Health specifically for this purpose.

“At Tidelands Health, we’ve administered more than 34,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and every person who has received a first dose has been successfully scheduled for a second dose,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Our health system has not canceled a single vaccine appointment.

“In other parts of the region and state, however, that’s not always been the case. Some people have received a first dose and then been unable to find a second-dose appointment, or, in some cases, they have had their second-dose appointment canceled.

“When DHEC asked us if we’d be willing to step up and help these individuals, we didn’t hesitate. We know the COVID-19 vaccine is most effective when both doses are administered, and we want to do all we can to make sure everyone receives both their first and second dose.”

Tidelands Health will hold a special vaccine clinic in the coming days to administer these makeup Pfizer doses. To qualify, individuals must have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 23 days ago and must have been unable to secure a second dose. Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to participate, as the two vaccines are not interchangeable. To register, eligible individuals should complete the request form at tidelandshealth.org/seconddose or by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS. Individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccine administration window.

While the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should ideally be given 21 days after the first dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated the second dose may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable. After 42 days, the second dose can still be administered, but there is limited data available on the efficacy of vaccines administered beyond this window.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to serve our community in this innovative way,” Resetar said. “For people who are overdue for their second dose of Pfizer vaccine and who haven’t known where to turn, Tidelands Health is here to help.”