Tidelands Health extends hours for walk-ins without appointments at regional vaccination sites

Tidelands Health has extended walk-in hours at its three regional COVID-19 vaccination sites to accommodate individuals without appointments.

After experiencing tremendous success with walk-in hours at the vaccination sites last week, Tidelands Health has designated ongoing walk-in hours to accommodate individuals without an appointment who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to be vaccinated,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Many individuals have hectic schedules and can’t commit to an appointment, so we’ve set aside special hours when they can simply swing by a regional vaccination site to get their shot.”

Walk-ins are welcome at the following times and locations:

Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown: every Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m.

Individuals 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who walk in for their first dose will be scheduled for the required second dose of the vaccine.

In addition to walk-in hours, appointments are readily available at all three regional vaccination sites. Individuals who prefer an appointment time continue to have three convenient scheduling options:

CALL : To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. CLICK : Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.

: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool. CHAT: Scheduling also is available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.