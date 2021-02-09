Tidelands Health pauses COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests

Photo courtesy of Tidelands Health

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is pausing COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests, the hospital said.

Anyone who already signed up for a vaccine appointment has their place secured and will be called when a vaccine becomes available. The hospital said it may be several weeks before someone receives a phone call due to limited supply.

Anyone who wants to sign up to be notified when the hospital resumes taking requests here.

For a full list of vaccine providers in the state, visit the DHEC website.

