Tidelands Health plans mass weekend vaccination event with 1,000 appointments available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Tidelands Health is planning a mass vaccination event with 1,000 appointments available as eligibility opens to to everyone 16 and older on Wednesday.

The even will be Saturday, April 10, in Myrtle Beach. Appointments for the required second dose of vaccine are scheduled when individuals book their first-dose appointment.

Tidelands Health offers three convenient scheduling options:

CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. CLICK: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool. CHAT: Scheduling is also available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Weekend and evening appointments also are offered at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, the health system’s third regional vaccination site. Weekday appointments are available at regional vaccination sites in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.

“At Tidelands Health, we’re guided by our purpose statement: ‘Better health begins here,’ ” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Here means wherever our community needs us to be, so we’ve added a third regional vaccination site and evening and weekend appointments to accommodate those who may not be able to get vaccinated during normal business hours.

The health system has also expanded evening appointment availability to make it easier than ever to receive the lifesaving vaccine. There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 47,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine – more than any other vaccine provider in the region. The health system’s efforts have helped propel Georgetown and Horry counties to second and third in the state, respectively, for vaccination rate of residents.

Tidelands Health administers thousands of doses each week, by appointment only, at its three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the way we bring this pandemic to an end,” Resetar said. “We encourage everyone 16 and older to get scheduled and get vaccinated. Let’s protect our health, restore our economy and return to the way of life we all love.”