HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Tidelands Health will begin allowing individuals eligible in Phase 1B to begin scheduling appointments on Monday.

Hospital administrators anticipate the first available appointments for Phase 1B will be later in March.

Tidelands Health expects to finish scheduling people in their Phase 1A waitlist over the next week after receiving a record 6,000 first doses this week.

