Tidelands Health writes letter in support of Goldfinch’s vaccine logistics director suggestion

Stella Johnson, employee health coordinator at Tidelands Health, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Harry Avant, fire inspector with Georgetown County Fire/EMS, on Tuesday at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. (Courtesy of Tidelands Health)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health wrote a letter Tuesday in support of state senator Stephen Goldfinch’s suggestion on a vaccine logistics director.

The letter, written by President and CEO Bruce Bailey, was addressed to Gov. Henry McMaster.

“I am writing in support for the appointment of a COVID-19 vaccine logistics director as recently proposed by Senators Stephen Goldfinch and Nikki Setzler.”

“At Tidelands Health, we are proudly working alongside South Carolina DHEC and other state agencies to vaccinate our community against the COVID-19 virus. Our dedicated team of health care professionals has administered more than 8,000 doses of vaccine to Phase 1a-eligible individuals in our region, and we expect to vaccinate thousands more people in the weeks ahead.”

“As our region’s leader in COVID-19 response and vaccination, we understand firsthand the historic challenge posted by the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Like DHEC and other organizations, we are simultaneously responding to an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases even as we rapidly administer thousands of vaccine doses each week.”

“We are honored to participate in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort and carry our mission to help people live better lives through better health. As vaccine supply increase in the coming weeks and months, appointment of a COVID-19 vaccine logistics director as proposed by Senators Goldfinch and Setzler would be a valuable asset in the state’s efforts to vaccinate millions of South Carolinians as quickly as possible.”

“Thank you for all your efforts to advance the health and safety of our state’s citizens amid this pandemic.”

Goldfinch and Setzler sent a letter to McMaster last week asking for former Adjutant General Bob Livingston to be made head of COVID-19 vaccine logistics.