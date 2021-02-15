UNC Health Southeastern now offering self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — UNC Health Southeastern is now offering self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Anyone aged 65 or older and healthcare workers based in North Carolina can visit www.srmc.org to make an appointment for first-doses of the vaccine, the hospital said.

To schedule an appointment, click the “Get Vaccinate” link on the homepage and follow the instructions. The website will show available appointments and let individuals choose the location and time they want.

Appointments can be scheduled for Feb. 17, 19, and 20. Once the schedule is filled, the online scheduling module will be closed and re-opened when more appointments are available each week.

Anyone who wants to participate in the vaccination event Feb. 18 at the Robeson County Fairgrounds should email their name, date of birth, and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org.

PLEASE NOTE: Vaccine supplies are limited and appointments are not guaranteed to be available.