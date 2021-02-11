UNC Health Southeastern partners with St. Pauls area church to expand vaccine rollout to rural areas

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County-based hospital system is working to make sure rural areas aren’t left out of the vaccine rollout.

UNC Health Southeastern took COVID shots to the Faith Tabernacle Christian Center just outside St. Pauls Thursday for a clinic. Hospital officials anticipated around 400 shots going out.

“We had an opportunity to do this. We wanted to make sure we stepped up and did our part,” Pastor Earl Goings said. “To make sure that we protected as many people in the community as possible.”

Pastor Goings has been vocal as he encouraged people to get a dose.

“He had taken it himself personally,” hospital VP and COO Jason Cox said. “We’re trying to overcome vaccine hesitancy here in some of the rural areas that have a pretty pronounced vaccine hesitancy.”

UNC Health Southeastern brought internet equipment and vaccines doses in coolers. Thursday was its first COVID vaccine clinic it took ‘on the road.’ Nursing students from Robeson Community College and UNCP were there to lend a hand.

“Good experience being able to interact with these patients and interact with the vaccine because I think we’re going to be dealing with it for a while,” UNCP senior Kate Titus noted.

People from several counties filed through according to officials, including Robeson, Bladen and Cumberland.

“I know we’ve had a bunch of people say, ‘oh we’ve been waiting so long,’ and they’re just really grateful to finally get their vaccine,” RCC nursing student Holly Sellers said.

Meanwhile, the hospital group gears up for another clinic next Thursday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

“So again, kind of getting it closer to those communities that have been historically underserved to kind of remove that access barrier,” Cox said.

SCDHEC is holding a vaccine clinic Friday in Bennettsville.

