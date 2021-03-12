Utah mom dies four days after 2nd dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

OGDEN, Utah (KRON) – An autopsy has been ordered after a Utah mom died just four days after receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, KUTV reports.

Kassidi Kurill, mother of one, got the vaccine due to her work as a surgical technician for several plastic surgeons, the local news outlet reports.

“She was absolutely fine with getting it. In fact, she told all of us, ‘It’s fine, you guys should all get it,’” her father, Alfred Hawley, told the outlet.

According to Kurill’s father, her arm was sore after the first shot and she experienced no other side effects, but it was when she received her second dose things went wrong.

Kurill landed in the ER, where “she was very, very sick, and her liver was not functioning,” Hawley told KUTV.

Kurill was transported to a trauma center in Murray where she was reportedly to receive a liver transplant.

She died 30 hours after arriving at the hospital, KUTV reports.

An autopsy also could identify a cause of death the family was unaware of, including undiagnosed pneumonia, cancer, or an unknown heart condition.